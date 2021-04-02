Area nursing programs receive donations from Freeman Auxiliary

JOPLIN, Mo. — A handful of area nursing programs received a bit of a financial boost.

The generosity – courtesy of the Freeman Health System Auxiliary. It hosted a luncheon to show its appreciation and support for local schools that educate and train students for a career in nursing.

It also presented $2,000 checks to the programs at Missouri Southern, Pittsburg State, Crowder College, Neo A&M, Labette County Community College, Franklin Tech, and Carthage Tech. The money will be used for scholarships and teaching tools.

Linda Sadler, Freeman Auxiliary, said, “We appreciate all the training that the schools do for our nurses here at Freeman and in the community and all over and so we do want to support our schools in any way that we can.”

Each year, Freeman volunteers raise money for the auxiliary through Freeman gift galleries, raffles, sales, and various other events.