Area McDonald’s Restaurants Celebrate Veterans with FREE Menu Items

JOPLIN, MO — Local McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate Veterans Day by offering free menu items to Veterans on November 11, 2020.

Veterans can enjoy a Free Any Size Soft Drink or Sweet Tea plus a Medium order of McDonald’s fries at participating McDonald’s restaurants from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Thomas Nichols says supporting Veterans is an honor that our local McDonald’s restaurants look forward to every year.

“We want to recognize those who have protected and served this great nation. Our Veteran’s sacrifices and dedication mean more to us than they will ever know. By honoring them with a special offer, it is just one small way for us to say thanks this Veterans Day,” said Nichols.

Please click here to see the participating McDonald’s restaurant location list that will honor this offer on November 11th, 2020.