KSNF/KODE — Friday, The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which ultimately gives states the choice to limit or outright ban abortion procedures.

Many states in the South or Midwest are now expected to go through with their own legislation to restrict abortion access. Some of these states have trigger laws to take effect following the Supreme Court’s decision. In the Four States, these include: Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Read responses from area lawmakers on the recent ruling below:

Missouri

Nothing in the text, history, or tradition of the United States Constitution gave un-elected federal judges authority to regulate abortion. We are happy that the U.S. Supreme Court has corrected this error and returned power to the people and the states to make these decisions. MO Gov. Mike Parson – Press Release

At long last, Roe is OVERRULED



This is a momentous day in America, when the efforts of generations of modern-day abolitionists comes to fruition. One of the most unjust decisions in American history has been overturned. MO Sen. Josh Hawley – Twitter

Roe v Wade has been overruled! MO Rep. Ben Baker – Twitter

I’ve waited 49 years for it and the wait is OVER!!! #SCOTUS overturns #RoeVsWade, potentially saving millions of innocent lives!!! MO Rep. Billy Long – Twitter

The pro-life movement has been fighting for every minute of the nearly five decades since Roe was issued for it to be reversed. I am deeply thankful to see their labors come to fruition and I am proud to once again live in a nation which upholds the sanctity of life. MO Rep. Vicky Hartzler – Twitter

Kansas

Today’s historic decision on the Dobbs case signals a new beginning for millions of unborn American children. Thank you #SCOTUS! KS Sen. Roger Marshall – Twitter

Today, nearly 50 years after Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruled there is no constitutional right to abortion. As stated by Justice Alito, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” KS Sen. Jerry Moran – Twitter

Today is a monumental win for pro-life Americans across our country who have been fighting tirelessly over the last fifty years to protect the most vulnerable among us—the unborn. Full statement available through Twitter link. KS Rep. Jake LaTurner – Twitter

Oklahoma

I am very excited that the Supreme Court made this courageous decision. Abortion is a state’s right issue and it belongs to the people. Full statement available through Twitter link. OK Gov. Kevin Stitt – Twitter

The Court has now rightfully declared that Roe was wrong from the start, &we can begin to chart a new course on the journey to protect life. During my time in Congress, I have fought to give a voice to the voiceless & will continue the fight during the remainder of my tenure. OK Sen. Jim Inhofe – Twitter

Today is a great day for our nation—as Roe v. Wade has been overturned! “The constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey are overruled and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives OK Sen. James Lankford – Twitter

I am proud to support life at every stage and applaud the Supreme Court for their thoughtful and attentive consideration of this important case in the face of unprecedented threats of violence and intimidation against the Court. Full statement available through Twitter link. OK Rep. Kevin Hern – Twitter

The Scales of Justice have weighed in favor of LIFE. Full statement available through Twitter link. OK Rep. Markwayne Mullin – Twitter

Arkansas

For decades I have said Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. Today, the Supreme Court overturned the abortion ruling and returned the issue to the states. Arkansas is a pro-life state, and we are able now to protect life. AR Gov. Asa Hutchinson – Twitter

Roe was a tragic mistake, taking from the American people and their elected representatives a deeply moral question. The Supreme Court has finally corrected this mistake and I highly commend the millions of Americans who toiled for years to achieve this great victor for unborn life and self-government. AR Sen. Tom Cotton – Twitter

With this ruling, the American people will finally have the opportunity to enact their will on this issue instead of unelected judges in Washington, D.C. Full statement available through Twitter link. AR Sen. John Boozman – Twitter