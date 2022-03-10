PITTSBURG, Kans. — Hard work at Ascension via Christi in Pittsburg continues to pay off.

It’s has been recognized by the “High 5 Mom and Baby Program” from the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. It’s designed to help increase breastfeeding initiation and duration across the state of Kansas. Hospital officials say they serve roughly 600 newborn babies a year.

“I just think that it’s a great recognition that shows how hard staff work to ensure that they are providing the best care for baby and mom,” said Janelle Wafe, Director of Inpatient Services. “It’s something that we do every day, we strive to promote the best health that we can for all of our patients here.”

The hospital first received this recognition in 2018. It has received it every year since.