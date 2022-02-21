NEVADA, Mo. — An area college is taking more steps towards offering students more four-year degrees.

“I have already talked to the Registrar’s Office, they won’t let us sign up yet, but I guarantee the day that door opens I will be there,” said Jasmine Cooper, Theatre Student.

So what has Cottey College Freshman Jasmine Cooper so excited?

She just found out she’ll be able to get more than just a minor in her field of study, which is Theatre, thanks to the school announcing two new bachelor’s programs beginning next Fall.

Cottey College Academic Affairs Vice President explains why the change is being made.

“We had a number of students who were really interested in History but we didn’t have that as an option for them, and then for Theatre, we had a minor available for them, but we really had a lot of students that wanted to do more than a minor, so we’re excited to have that for them,” said Dr. Joann Bangs, Cottey V.P. For Academic Affairs.

Cooper says not having to change schools in order to get a four-year degree will be a big selling point for prospective students pursuing those degrees.

“I would say it does because the more options you have, the more students you can draw in. And that way they can pertain to like get an idea and a sense of who they are and the more options you have or they can chose from, the more that they can explore what they really want to do,” said Cooper.

“I think the Arts have always been a big supporter of making sure social change is happening and it’s to be able to have a program that’s focused on that,” said Dr. Bangs.

Bangs says this brings the number of bachelor’s degree options to 15, many of which have been introduced in just the past few years.