FORT SCOTT, Kans. — This week Fort Scott Community College began the next phase of its newest project, designed to improve the academic life .

“We’re still in the demolition phase so hopefully as the improvements go on, we can see more and more and really generate the excitement,” said Adam Borth, FSCC VP of Academic Affairs.

Work is officially underway on the newest upgrade to the Fort Scott Community College Campus.

“We’re doing construction on our Bailey Hall building which is our primary academic building on campus. We are looking at improvements to the library as well as what used to be our Student Union type of area but it was very much under utilized.”

The project will also be coming with a few new additions to the building.

“We’re going to be putting in a computer lab, a couple of individual private study rooms for students, a conference room, and then also out in the lobby area easier access to Student Services,” Borth continued.

A major contributor to the renovation actually is coming from the building’s namesake.

“There was some grant funding but in all reality a huge gift from Bob and Sylvia Bailey,” he said. “It’s really hard anymore for brick and mortar if you don’t have significant financial contributions to really do a lot with your spaces, but the Bailey’s have provided fundings in the past to help this building. They are very vested in Fort Scott Community College, so we definitely appreciate the generosity.”

Officials expect the project to be completed later this year in october.

“We’re hoping to be a little quicker than that, have some things done and some utilization by August when the fall semester starts, however the final, final touches should be done by October,” Borth said.