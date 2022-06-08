CARTHAGE, Mo. — An area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a milestone birthday tomorrow (6/9).

The Carthage Chamber of Commerce turns 90-year-old on Thursday, June 9th.

In 1932 the Jasper County Circuit Court Division declared the Carthage Chamber of Commerce granted by the Court in the articles of agreement that “they are hereby created a body polite and corporated.”

The Carthage Chamber will be celebrating this Thursday June 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Central Park in Carthage (714 South Garrison), with a free hot dog feed to those that come out to celebrate.

“We are so fortunate to have such an active Chamber here in our Carthage Community. We want to give back a little something to not only our business community but to the community for their loyal support to us for 90 years,” said Julie Reams, President of the Carthage Chamber.

“There have been many leaders before me that have helped shape our Chamber to the way it is now. I am extremely grateful and honored that I get to be a part of the history of our Chamber. It’s exciting to be leading this amazing organization with new business opportunities to help foster our communities growth and to keep our current businesses thriving,” added Reams.

A proclamation will be presented to the Carthage Chamber by Senator Bill White’s office at 11:00 a.m. to commemorate this 90-year milestone.

A few other awards will also be presented to community members and businesses:

Athena International Award (honoring a distinguished female leader in the Carthage Community)

Small Business of the Year Award

Carthage Emerging Leader Award

Carthage Community Enhancement Award

Spotlight Award

For more information, you can visit the Chamber’s website, HERE.