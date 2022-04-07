PITTSBURG, Kans. — An area attraction for kids of all ages will soon reopen in southeast Kansas.

Members of the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department are getting Kiddieland in Lincoln Park ready to reopen.

Thanks to a donation from Riggs Chiropractic, a vintage carousel will be the main attraction this year at the park. The carousel isn’t in the park yet, it’s in the process of being restored inside another location, but workers are prepping the location where it will be placed.

“We’re going to put a slab of concrete down, keep it on, keep it on there throughout the season so this is, the guys are building forms, putting some foundations in, securing, getting that so where it’s a good location, a permanent location,” said Toby Book, Director. Pittsburg Parks & Recreation.

Kiddieland is scheduled to reopen to the public on Friday, May 6th.

Book hopes to have the refurbished antique carousel up and running by that date or very soon thereafter.

Books says another change for this year will be a new perimeter fence around the whole facility to provide better security when Kiddieland isn’t open.