JOPLIN, Mo — A Joplin senior center will not be open tomorrrow due to construction work in the area.

The Area Agency on Aging Senior Center, at 26-16 South Picher Avenue, will be closed Tuesday, January 21st.

American Water alerted the center that their water will be shut off for the day because of road construction at 26th and Picher.

Since they can’t prepare food or have anyone in the building without working restrooms, they won’t be open for lunch.

The center will re-open on Wednesday.