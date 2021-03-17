Area Agency on Aging Region X Reopens Local Senior Centers

Joplin, MO. — Several local senior centers are planning to safely reopen following the downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Area Agency on Aging Region Ten (AAAX) announces their plan to have a soft opening for all seven senior centers (Barton County, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction, Joplin, Neosho, and McDonald county) starting on May 3. Jennifer Shotwell, AAAX CEO, states, “After being closed for more than a year, we have started to see a continued decline in COVID-19 cases. In addition, more and more residents are being vaccinated as vaccination clinics pop up across our four counties. I feel confident that we can safely open the centers with minimal restrictions.” Nutrition Program Director, Brittany Caine, is taking the lead on outlining our reopening plan for all seven centers.

Each center will have activities on specific days of the week. Monday and Friday have been designated for clients to play pool. Tuesday and Thursday have been designated for bingo and lunch service. Wednesday has been designated for cards/games and exercise classes. We will ask that clients call ahead to sign up for all activities, except for pool. Currently, we will not have pool players schedule ahead. However, we will not have any pool tournaments at this time, but this may change in the future. All clients entering the senior center will be asked to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing in order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Volunteers will be asked to oversee the activities and to help maintain cleanliness by washing any tables or chairs that are used for activities. Volunteers will also resume delivering to Meals on Wheels recipients at all centers.

As time goes on and cases continue to decline, we may bring back other activities and have them on more days per week. Bear with us as we get used to this new “normal.”

The Area Agency on Aging Region Ten has been serving the senior population of Barton, Jasper, Newton, and McDonald counties since 1978. The Agency is a non-profit, charitable organization with a 501(c)(3) designation. Region Ten’s purpose is to provide services, programs, and information that will assist older persons in maintaining independence and dignity in their lives. Services through this agency are available to persons 60 years of age or older who live in our service area. Priority is given to those individuals with the greatest economic and social need. Information and family caregiver services are provided to people of all ages.