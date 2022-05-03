The Carl Junction Elementary Archery Team is now ranked #1 in the U.S. after winning "Nationals"

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A local archery team is recognized for taking the top spot in the nation.

At tonight’s (5/3) Carl Junction City Council meeting, the CJ Elementary Archery Team was formally recognized for all of their achievements during the sporting season.

Council members heard from the team’s coach, Tami Fredrickson, as she introduced her team of fourth and fifth grade archers, and told about their winning season.

Fredrickson’s informal speech to the City Council and those in attendance, included the story about her team taking home the 1st place trophy at Nationals in Utah this past weekend.

Brody Allen, a fifth grade archer on the team, says he’s humbled by all of the recent attention.

“It’s pretty exciting, having our town want to come congratulate us and bring us to one of their meetings for something that they do, and to have us come there to congratulate us and to recognize us, so it’s pretty cool,” says Allen.

The Carl Junction Elementary Archery Team’s state and national trophies were on display in the Carl Junction Council Chambers tonight (5/3).

