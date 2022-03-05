JOPLIN, Mo. — Marksmen from around the Four States were showing off their skills today.

The fifth annual Missouri Southern Shootout returned to the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.

Southern partnered with Joplin schools to bring over 800 archers to compete from across the Four States.

All of the students were from the fourth to twelfth grade.

This was the final opportunity for the archers to qualify for the state tournament in Branson.

“It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the Four States and in the nation. It’s very inclusive so you can have students that are visually impaired, you can have students that have mobile disabilities and they’re still able to compete,” says Sarah Trout, MSSU Kinesiology Dept. Master Instructor.

“It’s not totally about physical, it’s about mental too. Everyday it’s something, I’m not going to shoot a perfect 300 everyday, I’m going to go out there and maybe fling a couple arrows and you get to learn and grow as you grow,” says Skylar Low, Joplin High School Sophomore.

“We had to amend the past couple of years but we’re really excited to be back here at Southern and shooting in the big gym again, we had the facility last year,” says Nash Brodsky, North Middle School Head Coach.

The shootout ended with an award ceremony where the top placing male and female archer got a $1,000 scholarship to MSSU.