ARCADIA, Kans. — Sad news coming out of Arcadia.

Former Fire Chief Sam Haskew passed away Tuesday morning.

He served the community’s Volunteer Fire Department for 26 years, 18 as Chief. He was also a Marine veteran and a former city worker in Girard.

Visitation will be Friday from 11 to 4 at Bedene Funeral Home in Arma. A funeral service will also take place there Saturday morning at 10.