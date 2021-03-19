Apartment fires forces residents in evacuate in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kans. — All hands were on deck today for a fire in Pittsburg Friday morning.

Around 7:30 the Pittsburg Fire Department was alerted to the fire at 9th and Broadway at an apartment building.

All units responded quickly to the fire and were later joined by Frontenac and Baker township fire departments.

Police barricaded the streets while the residents of the apartments were evacuated

Dennis Reilly, Pittsburg Fire Chief: “We were able to evacuate the building and we ended up with a working fire between the ceiling and the roof line of the building, we’ve been out here for about four and a half hours now, the fire’s under control, we’ll probably be out here for a couple hours to make sure to make sure the hotspots are extinguished.”

The building sustained significant water and fire damage, but Reilly is hopeful the building will remain in tact.

An investigation is being conducted to find the cause of the fire.