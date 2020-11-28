Antimicrobial to make playgrounds safer

by: Jessica Djukic

The world’s largest commercial playground equipment manufacturer is creating a safer environment for kids to play during the pandemic.

Play Power, which has a manufacturing facility in Monett, is unveiling “Play Armor,” which is the first antimicrobial protective coating for high-touch surfaces.

Instead of normal disinfectants, which need to be used after each person touches a surface, Play Armor works by killing germs on-contact.

The coating will protect against germs for up to 90 days.

Play Power will start adding the antimicrobial finish on new playground equipment starting in 2021.

