Anti-mask protest forms outside city council meeting

Following the completion of Joplin City Council’s special meeting Thursday, November 19 in which a mask mandate was passed for the City of Joplin, a protest formed outside the building. The protest was comprised of few individuals against the new mask mandate.

Individuals stood outside Joplin City Hall in downtown Joplin declaring their thoughts and feelings against the mask mandate. Some used bullhorns to further their voice.

Nick, a Joplin resident who chose to not give his last name—was one who participated in the protest. He said he does not feel there is enough evidence provided to convince him masks are effective.

“It’s our responsibility as human beings to take care of ourselves, our health, our safety,” Nick said. “It’s our responsibility, not the government’s.”

Police were on-site, monitoring the protest.