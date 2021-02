After a week of unexpected and extreme spikes in natural gas prices due to the frigid winter conditions, the City of Altamont anticipates these prices will dip back to normal come the end of this weekend.

This week, Altamont’s natural gas prices rose from the typical $3 MMBtu to $622 MMBtu, which significantly impacts residents’ gas bills. Michael Sheilds, Altamont public information officer, explained that a typical month’s bill with $3 MMBtu is $91, while one with $622 MMBtu would be about $4,788. According to Audree Aguilera, Altamont city administrator, the pricing decreased toward the end of the week. Thursday's gas was $44 MMBtu and Friday’s decreased further to $7.95 MMBtu. Aguilera said while this price is still higher than normal, it is more manageable.