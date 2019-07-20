Annual Youth Safety Fair gives kids a window into the life of public safety officials

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Elks and local first responders teamed up to give kids a lesson in safety.

Saturday, they held their 3rd annual Youth Safety Fair.

The event invited youth from Pre-K to 6th grade to get a closer look at the day to day jobs of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Webb City Fire Department.

Also through grants and fundraisers by the Webb City Elks, they were able to purchase 20 bikes to be raffled off to the kids.

Derek Walrod, of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says, “Just to be able to get together and meet more members of the community. And also the kids have a chance to wine a bike and a helmet and learn a little bit about safety. And that get to meet some of the Webb City firemen, some of the Sheriff’s Office deputies and watch our K9 demos. It’s just more of a get together to know each other.”

Kids also got to see a K9 demonstration from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office’s dog, Holi.