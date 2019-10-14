Annual turkey shoot benefits VFW and local veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — Veterans grab their shotguns and targets to help out the community.

VFW Post 534 held their annual turkey shoot Sunday.

For three dollars per target, participants could try their aim at a target against fellow competitors.

All money raised goes toward helping veterans with work clothes, food, and utility bills, as well as funding Christmas baskets for families, which are filled with an entire turkey dinner.

The post commander says his members have no problem stepping up to the plate when it comes to helping the community or fellow vets.

Bruce Redden, Post 534 Commander, says, “A lot of these guys have been coming here for 30, 40 years. They don’t have a problem dropping $50, $60 down because they know that it’s going to go to a good cause.”

The turkey shoot is open to the public and will continue to run every Sunday until the second week in December.