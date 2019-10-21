Annual Rigatoni Dinner supports families affected by abuse

PITTSBURG, Mo. — Four state residents enjoy an Italian style dinner to support children and families that encounter abuse.

The Children’s Advocacy Center held the 11th annual Rigatoni Dinner at the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

Visitors enjoyed a home cooked meal and participated in a raffle to benefit the non-profit.

Children’s Advocacy Center provides services at no cost to families for those who have dealt with abuse.

Services include forensic interviews for children, advocacy for families during court proceedings, and community education.

Whitney Lovell, Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director, says,

“People always ask how they can help and really just supporting us and fundraising efforts is the best way. Just getting our name out there and letting them know that unfortunately, sexual abuse does happen in our community.”

This annual event raises about $2,500 every year for the center.