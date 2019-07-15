Breaking News
Body Discovered Along Creek Bed on City Property

Annual Marmaton Massacre Festival held in Fort Scott

Local News

by: Joie Bettenhausen

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Bikers across the country head to Fort Scott for a festival and competition.

The Gunn Park Trails Volunteers hosted the sixth annual Marmaton Massacre Festival this weekend, along with the Kansas state championship for mountain biking.

Visitors enjoyed a four hour marathon, kids race, category races, and live music throughout the weekend.

Prizes included cash awards totaling $1,000 and pottery pieces from a local artist.

With recent severe weather events, trails could not have been cleared without help from volunteers.

Frank Halsey, race director, says, “This year was a challenge with all the rain we’ve had. Where we’re standing right now, six weeks ago we would’ve been underwater. So trail cleanup has been a challenge. We’ve got some great volunteers that help and it’s a great event for Fort Scott.”

Winners from the first through third categories of the state championship will qualify for nationals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story