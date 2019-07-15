Annual Marmaton Massacre Festival held in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Bikers across the country head to Fort Scott for a festival and competition.

The Gunn Park Trails Volunteers hosted the sixth annual Marmaton Massacre Festival this weekend, along with the Kansas state championship for mountain biking.

Visitors enjoyed a four hour marathon, kids race, category races, and live music throughout the weekend.

Prizes included cash awards totaling $1,000 and pottery pieces from a local artist.

With recent severe weather events, trails could not have been cleared without help from volunteers.

Frank Halsey, race director, says, “This year was a challenge with all the rain we’ve had. Where we’re standing right now, six weeks ago we would’ve been underwater. So trail cleanup has been a challenge. We’ve got some great volunteers that help and it’s a great event for Fort Scott.”

Winners from the first through third categories of the state championship will qualify for nationals.