Annual Lamar Free Fair includes numerous activities for community members to attend

LAMAR, Mo. — The 76th annual Lamar Free Fair kicks off this week with plenty of activities.

Sunday, August 18, a community worship service will start the week’s events.

The service will be held at Thiebaud Auditorium at 6 P.M.

On Monday, the Saddle Club Grounds will host the Antique Tractor Rodeo at 5:30.

Carnival rides open Wednesday and will be open from 6-11 P.M. through the week and will close Saturday night.

Highlights for the rest of the week include 4-H youth demonstrations, Lamar Art League art exhibition, animal showings, and the Rotary parade.

The free fair will conclude with the youth horse show on Sunday, September 1, at 10 A.M.

For a complete list of events and the fair schedule, click here.