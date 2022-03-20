GROVE, Ok. — A tradition in Northeast Oklahoma made its return.



Today marked the conclusion of the 24th Annual Grove Home and Garden Show.



Around 70 vendors were present at the event hosted by the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.



Realtors, landscapers, and even artists were around to help people improve their properties.



According to the Chamber of Commerce, events like this are beneficial for the areas economic development.



“Real estate and the related development is a good 25 percent of our local economy. We’re one of the top second home locations throughout the United States, so a lot of people, either they live here or they have homes and property here in the area, and so that’s a big part of our economy,” says Donnie Crain, Grove Area Chamber President, “That adds to our workforce, that adds to our quality of life, because we’re able to have a lot of amenities that similar size towns can’t have because they don’t have the large weekend population that we have here.”



This year the chamber is working with local artists to highlight their work at events like the home and garden show.