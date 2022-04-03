PITTSBURG, Ks. — People in Southeast Kansas were using brunch to make a difference.



Women Helping Women held its second annual brunch and silent auction fundraiser this afternoon at the Crestwood Country Club.



The event was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.



The organization was founded back in 2015 to help women in need in Southeast Kansas.



The organization has provided $96,000 in grants to women in or near poverty — for unexpected costs like car repair, home maintenance and dental care.



“In Crawford County and the surrounding areas we know the poverty rate is very high, when you are living on a limited budget at poverty or nearing poverty, an unexpected expense can be a crisis,” says Megan Stoneberger Johnson, Women Helping Women Fundraising Chair, “That’s where we’re trying to ease the burden on people who are living in poverty or in poverty.”



So far the organization has provided help to over 200 women.



If you would like to donate to the fund, you can use this link.