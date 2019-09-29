Annual Bluegrass Festival brings live music and car show to Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Center Creek Park is packed with bluegrass tunes, classic cars and barbecue this weekend.

It’s the 22nd annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival.

The event kicked off Friday night and continued Saturday with nine live bluegrass bands, a car show, food and vendors.

The free event is the longest-running of its kind in the region, and attracts visitors and performers from all over the nation.

This year organizers expanded the kids’ zone with even more inflatables and a petting zoo.

Ashley Butcher, Executive Director of the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce says, “We want to make sure that everyone knows that this is for not only adults but bring your kids out and have a good time!”

Duane Hukill, President and Owner of Joplin Floor Designs, says, “We’ve sponsored this event for several years now. Carl Junction has always been a great spot, we love this area. We grew up here, done a lot of work for this area and we enjoy giving back to the community.”

The festival continues Sunday with Pickin’ in the Park at 1PM.

There will again be live music, and attendees can bring their own picnic lunch.

The event brings in anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 visitors.