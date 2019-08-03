Annual back-to-school sidewalk sale dominates 4th Street in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — With classes starting in a few weeks, Pittsburg held their back-to-school sidewalk sale.

Local shops welcomed the community to grab some of their marked down merchandise right before everyone heads back to school.

Stores lining 4th Street in Pittsburg all participated in the sale.

One company says the annual tradition is great way for them to engage with their consumers.

Jahalani Long, of Jock’s Nitch Sports says, “Anytime we put anything outside it always brings in more people. They’re always trying to get maybe a rack of shoes, some clothes out there because anytime you put stuff out there people will see it and it makes them want to come in. “

Pittsburg has been holding the event for a number of years to get residents to shop locally.

The event also included giveaways for shoppers as well.