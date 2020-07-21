Animal Abuse Investigation Underway in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is looking into an animal abuse case near the SEK Humane Society, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

On July 16th, Crawford County investigators responded to the SEK Humane Society in reference to a dog possibly being thrown from a moving vehicle and suffering from severe neglect.

Staff at the Humane Society reported seeing a red healer dog being thrown from a red PT Cruiser on the 3 days prior (July 13th). The dog which has since been named “Sunshine” survived and is currently being nursed at the facility.

Sunshine

Following their investigation into the incident, Crawford County authorities found that what was thought to be a red Chrysler PT Cruiser involved originally, was in fact not a PT Cruiser, but of a similar body style.

This discovery prompted investigators to interview the owners of the vehicle in question as well as a similar vehicle that was in the area on the 13th. After this, investigators determined that the red vehicle the Humane Society staff reported belonged to a passerby that stopped to check on the dog.

Further questioning by investigators into staff at the facility found that none actually saw the dog being thrown from the vehicle. The only confirmation was that the red healer was dumped at the location showing signs of neglect.

This case is being investigated as animal abuse as defined in Kansas State Statute 21-6412 and remains under investigation as a suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.