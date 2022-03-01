NEOSHO, Mo. — Trout season has officially kicked off in Missouri.

People turned out early this morning to get their first catches of the season.

“Well today is March 1st, and this is the opening of trout season,” said Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Director.

Dark and early Tuesday people gathered at Hickory Creek in Neosho, waiting for the sirens to go off, signaling the start of open trout season.

“We come down here to Neosho because first off, less crowd, and it’s just a beautiful area. They’ve been doing this for three or four years now, and we’ve been doing it with them. Watching the fire engine truck come and stuff. As you can see we’ve been getting pretty good luck,” said Kevin Southern, Trout Fisherman.

But not everyone can just come down and fish. To do so you must have the proper credentials.

“A person has to have a Missouri Fishing License, and a Missouri Trout Stamp which both can be bought online or from a local vendor,” said Dalbom.

Thanks to an agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation, trout is stocked in Hickory Creek throughout the year. Which is important due to the waters popularity.

“It is a popular trout stream, and we try to keep it to where it’s accessible for fishermen. Where they can get in and out, and get down the banks; where they can get to the water and enjoy their sport,” added Dalbom.

Anglers are able to catch and keep up to four fish.

But it’s not just the fishing itself that keeps Kevin Southern coming out year after year.

“Just coming out here and talking and being around people, the outdoors itself is good for you and the exercise,” said Southern.

Catch-and-keep trout season goes until October 31st.