Angel Tree program brings holiday joy to 407 families

The Salvation Army holds their annual Angel Tree program during the holiday season, but during the COVID-19 pandemic the program is more crucial than in years past. This year, Joplin’s Salvation Army is helping 407 families in need celebrate the holidays.

The Angel Tree program benefits families in need, as they first have to be within a specific income limit. The families signed up the first week of November to participate and later pick-up their gifts, food, and other items at the end of December. Melisa Conrad, Joplin Salvation Army’s emergency service social worker, said that for the families involved in this year’s program, without it they would have no gifts or food for the holiday.

“If it weren’t for the Angel Tree program, 407 families would not be receiving gifts,” Conrad said. “Most of these families truly had been hit by COVID. Most of the ones that signed up has lost employment, or most of them have lost employment or been on quarantine and lost their financial needs support, so we are providing, we’re giving them some home for Christmas—providing blessings. It’s been a true blessing. If people didn’t do the Angel Tree gift tags then those kids would do without, the kids and the families would pretty much just do without.”

Conrad said their process for the Angel Tree program was not greatly affected by the pandemic, except that more business has been conducted through email and online means. While the typical way the program is ran is by individuals or organizations acquiring a child or family from the various Angel Trees around town and then shopping for them, this year online shopping through Walmart was another option for those wanting to stay contactless. Through the online method the purchased gifts are sent directly to the Salvation Army.

“… The tags were given out by email, a lot of them were to organizations this year instead of hand-delivering and then having the normal Angel Tree tag,” Conrad said. “So, there was a lot of emails back and forth since COVID started, but it seemed to work fine. We’re going and picking up gifts from places that dispersed them that way. An abundance of gifts, it hasn’t slowed our gifts down and our donations, that’s been a blessing. …”

In past years, the number of families that participated in the program was in the 500’s, according to Conrad. This year’s number was lower, which Conrad said surprised her because she thought there would be more this year due to the pandemic. She said she figured that it must be because several other organizations have held similar programs this holiday season. This year, though, the Angel Tree program is about more than just gifts.

“Most of the people that need help fit a certain criteria to where they wouldn’t be able to give their children any gifts and give them that warm feeling that Christmas is supposed to be about,” Conrad said. “They just wouldn’t have anything. … We used to call this a program, like a supplemental, something to help like a parent buy gifts, but this year I’ve noticed that they would’ve not bought gifts or even had food. Because this provides meals too. Each person that signed up is getting a meal enough for each family member. So, we’re providing a meal for the family and we’re providing gifts for the children, and they just wouldn’t have it if we didn’t. Brighten their spirits.”

Conrad said she is thankful for all those who volunteer with the Angel Tree program, saying, “… the help that they’re giving these families is amazing. …” Through the program, each child is ensured two gifts and warm items for the winter season.

“Usually, we let the family member tell us three gift items, we are guaranteed two gift items,” Conrad said. “So, we let them choose. We try to stay away from clothes, but when you get to the older preteens and up you’re getting into the clothes—the reason for that is sometimes people don’t buy the right size clothes and we don’t have extra sitting around, so we have to end up going shopping, which that’s on Sunday we do that. So, it provides any gifts for their kids that they ask for $25 or under. Also, they’ve asked for coats and gloves and hats, so we have been putting them in each bag. So, warmth and toys, or whatever they ask for.”

Individuals are welcome to volunteer with the program and are asked to either go online or call for more information. Conrad said they always need more help, especially now, as they are working long hours to fill Angel Tree bags and prepare for distribution.

“I feel like this year was a lot of selfish—you know, everybody thinking about themselves—but when this comes up, you open your eyes a little bit and see there’s still a lot of awesome people stepping up and helping other families out, it’s amazing,” Conrad said. “Even ones that can’t are doing it too.”