Andy’s Frozen Custard Donates Monday Money to #63KRD

by: Shannon Becker

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Monday evening until 10:00 PM at Andy’s, 2934 S Rangeline, they are holding a fundraiser for the family of Kadin Roberts-Day.

According to the Joplin High School FB Page:

“Andy’s Frozen Custard is doing a fundraiser tonight for Kadin Roberts-Day’s family. They are open until 10:00 – up to $1 from each order will go to Kadin’s family. Please share, and thank you for your continued support!”

You have to ASK that your $1 be donated to the cause. So be sure to do that, thank you.

The late Roberts-Day collapsed at a Joplin High School football practice and later died that evening.

