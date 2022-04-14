MONETT, Mo. — CoxHealth is announcing that Andrea McKay, a senior health care executive with more than 26 years of leadership experience, has accepted the role as President of Cox Monett Hospital.

Andrea McKay

McKay will officially begin her new duties in June 2022.

McKay, who grew up in Indiana, currently serves as the Chief Ambulatory Officer at Cody Regional Health, a large rural health system in Cody, Wyo. The health system consists of a 25-bed critical access hospital, a 94-bed skilled/intermediate care facility, medical clinics, a hospice house, and a 16-bed chemical dependency center.

In her current role at Cody Health, McKay leads strategy, operations and business development. She has impacted revenue growth by 30 percent, improved patient satisfaction, implemented quality and safety initiatives, and introduced new service lines, including orthopedics, to the organization. She also served as Incident Commander for a time, guiding the organization’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five-month search, led by a national search firm, was composed of committee members throughout the CoxHealth organization and Monett community. Employees, managers, physicians, members of the Cox Monett Community Advisory Board, and CoxHealth leaders unanimously selected McKay as the new leader.