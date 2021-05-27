Anderson shooting leaves one dead; suspect in custody

ANDERSON, Mo. — A murder investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in McDonald County.
It happened Wednesday night around 8:30 at 102 Stephens Drive in Anderson.
The McDonald County Sheriff tells us 25-year-old Jonny Wren was confronted at his home by two men.
Those two males accused him of hiding someone they know — they then began to fight him.
The sheriff says gunfire was exchanged between the two males and the victim — Wren was hit multiple times and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The two men then left the scene, but an attorney arranged the surrender of both men to the sheriff’s office.
One man was released — the other, 19 year old Levi Watkins, is in custody.
Authorities believe the two men did not know Wren personally, but they had common acquaintances
Formal charges are pending.