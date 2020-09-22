Anderson man walking along I-49 killed by car in Newton Co.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — An Anderson man walking along Interstate-49 is hit and killed.

Shortly after 10:15 P.M. last night, 54-year-old Harold Willis was walking in the roadway near the Gateway exit at Tipton Ford near mile marker 33. Hhe was hit and killed by a car traveling northbound on I-49.

Further south down the road, authorities found a motorcycle belonging to Willis, parked roadside.

The Toyota Corolla that hit Willis had extensive damage. The driver of that car was not injured.

This is the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 86th fatality in 2020.