Anderson Elementary lifestyle class gets an upgrade

ANDERSON, Mo. — One local elementary school teacher made it possible to have a new lab for her students.

Anderson Elementary School teacher Heather Nalley saw that there was a need for her pre-K to fifth grade students to know how to learn everyday skills at home such as folding, cleaning laundry, and even making simple meals like mac & cheese.

She was able to get in contact with Lowe’s in Neosho to get new additions for the lab through their Heroes Program. Lowe’s donated a new fridge, cabinets, counter tops, washer and dryer, and a stove.

Heather Nalley, Teacher: “It’s amazing because really we had the plan to put a refrigerator in here to kind of get us started the program started and um so I really called Lowe’s to ask for one appliance and they just came up with this whole program and we are so thankful and grateful that they came and did this for us.”

Nalley hopes to use the lab next semester once there aren’t as many COVID restrictions.