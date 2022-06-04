CARTERVILLE, Mo. — A community organization is hosting a fun event to kick off summer.

This afternoon the Carterville Park Committee held its first “Summer Fun Day” at Comet’s Park.

There was free food, a petting zoo, cake walk and Bikers Against Child Abuse was in attendance painting faces.

The committee focuses on improving parks in Carterville.

“We’ve had several of our council members have stepped up and helped us. a couple of our council members last weekend we totally redid one of our bathrooms to make it more accessible. John and Kris Henkle that own Henkle’s provided all the fixtures and everything for us to be able to do that. So it’s really been a great experience to see everyone come together and enjoy working together and putting on something for one main goal,” said Cindy Myers, President of the Carterville Park Committee.

The park committee is holding a pasta feed in July to raise money to make the park more ADA accessible.

They plan on adding concrete walkways to the pavilion and bathroom for those in wheelchairs and scooters.