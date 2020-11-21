An organization is reuniting families with photos lost in the tornado

An organization is reuniting families affected by the 2011 Joplin tornado with lost photos and documents.

National Disaster Photo Rescue is holding a reunification event from 11 to one tomorrow at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.

The photo rescue group began right after the Joplin tornado. Since then the organization has collected more than 35-thousand photos and documents. So far they have reunited more than 900 families with photos.

National Disaster Photo Rescue will have more reunifications leading up to the tenth anniversary of the tornado.