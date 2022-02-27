VINITA, Okla. — An Oklahoma church is raising money for mission trips.

Tonight the Vinita First United Methodist Church held its 15th annual chili and soup cook off and dessert auction.

All the money raised will go towards the Appalachia service project.

During the mission trip the kids will be completing home repairs and winterizing homes in Kentucky.

“They get to learn how to work with power tools and how to build stuff, which they really enjoy. But its more about service for others and being the hands and feet of God.” said Judy Hamburger Echenrode, Vinita First United Methodist Church.

More than a dozen soups were competing for the grand prize.