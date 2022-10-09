BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — This weekend is nationally dedicated to strengthening the bond between communities and their police officers.

National Faith and Blue Weekend began in 2020 to encourage engagement between communities and their local police officers.

According to the National Faith and Blue Organization, over 600 law enforcement agencies, churches and community-based organizations hosted more than 1,000 in communities across 43 states in 2020.

And this evening, the Fellowship Baptist Church held an ice cream social for the Baxter Springs Police Department. The event gave officers a chance to talk one on one with community members.

“There is goodness in people and what better way than, as the church, to come out and show our men and women that we truly love them and we’re truly here to support them in any way that we can,” said Shane Dotson, Pastor, Fellowship Baptist Church.

“A lot of times, they just come up and shake our hands and pat us on the back and tell us they’re proud of us and you know, that’s one of the greatest things as a law enforcement officer for me and the people that work for me to hear is people just telling us that they’re proud of us and they’re proud of what the police department is doing in the City of Baxter,” said Chief Brian Henderson, Baxter Springs Police Department.

About 50 community members came out tonight to show their support.