An Elevated Risk of Severe Weather issued for Wednesday morning

KSNF/KODE — The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued an Elevated Severe Thunderstorm risk for Wednesday morning in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.

Damaging wind up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail are the main threats.

Meteorologists with NWS Springfield say localized flash flooding is also possible.

Elevated Risk of Severe Storms

Day 2 Outlook, Storm Prediction Center

The Storm Prediction Center has the Four States in a Marginal Risk of severe storms for Wednesday. A bit of uncertainty remains in just how many storms our area will actually get, but our local NWS office believes we may get quite a bit.

This is a challenging forecast and could change throughout the evening. Either way, our meteorologists at KSN/KODE will keep you updated with what’s expected Wednesday morning.

