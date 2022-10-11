PITTSBURG, Kans. — One day of year, area business owners and community leaders gather to take a peek into their state and regional Southeast Kansas economic crystal ball.

It’s called the “Pittsburg Economic Outlook Conference” and is hosted by members of the Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research. The leader of which is Dr. Jeremy Hill.

“It sounds negative but I think we will go in recession in Kansas in the first part of this next year, but I think we’re going to bounce back towards the second half or the end of the second half of year so our forecast for Kansas is zero growth next year,” said Dr. Jeremy Hill, Wichita State University,

He says factors occurring outside the Sunflower State have combined to have a major impact on the state’s economy, including the war in Ukraine, increasing interest rates, and the reduction in the supply of oil on the world market by oil producing countries in the Middle East.

But, Craig Van Wey with the Kansas Department of Commerce says that doesn’t mean local businesses can’t thrive.

“With our transportation network and the lot of the amenities we have here, Pittsburg State University, our Community Colleges, we’re well suited for continued economic growth into the future,” said Craig Van Wey, Kansas Department of Commerce.

Outlook conferences like this one are held in a number of Sunflower State cities by Wichita State with area universities like Pittsburg State University crunching local numbers, which is what Dr. Michael Davidsson does.

With the shortage of housing in Pittsburg being addressed by new home construction, he says only one factor is holding back the region from even more economic growth, but it’s a familiar one.

“And there is like, 7, 8 hundred jobs according to the Kansas Labor Market Information Center that are open and unfilled and of course that is an impediment,” said Dr. Michael Davidsson, P.S.U. Economics Professor.