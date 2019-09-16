American writer makes appearance in McDonald County for locals to enjoy

PINEVILLE, Mo. — A famous American writer made an appearance in McDonald County this afternoon.

Mark Twain made a special stop in Pineville for the McDonald County Historical Society meeting.

The famed writer is impersonated by George Scott.

The presentation included stories from Twain’s upbringing in Florida, Missouri as well as his adventures and observations.

The light humored event was something many came to enjoy.

Karen Dobbs, McDonald County historical society, says, “Historic personalities that they’ve heard about all their lives are from our state and our area. We all have a lot to be proud of, being from the state of Missouri and from McDonald County.”

George Scott, Mark Twain impersonator, adds, “I was not only humorous, but I wrote many books such as Life On The Mississippi, Tom Sawyer, and Huckleberry Finn. And numerous other books.”

The McDonald County Historical Society holds meetings with guest speakers every month, and the events are always free.