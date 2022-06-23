PITTSBURG, Kans. — Dozens of motorcyclists are hitting the road in Kansas for a good cause.

It’s the annual American Legion Kansas Legacy Run. A four-day trip where the bikes will hit 15 stops, including this one in Pittsburg.

Along the way, they’ll take part in wreath-laying ceremonies and collect donations for the Legacy Scholarship Fund. It helps children of vets who lost their lives or were disabled on duty since 9/11.

“We’ve got riders from Overland Park, Manhattan, closest ones from Coffeyville, you know, Hutchinson. I could go on and on and on,” said Terry Harris, Lead Ride Capt.

“I tell you what I’m so proud of these riders that got out in this hot sun and are doing all this. I really appreciate what they do,” said Robert Munson, Am. Leg. Past KS Cmdr.

The legacy run will wrap up Sunday at the V.F.W. post in Salina.