JOPLIN, Mo. — A local heart patient is celebrating a second, successful cardiac surgery.

It’s a more advanced procedure with double the benefits.

Comer Parks first had a bypass in 2015 but when he started having problems more recently, doctors recommended something different.

The transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, inserts a replacement valve in the aorta through a vein in the upper thigh. The heart keeps pumping, so the heart/lung machine isn’t needed.

Parks says for him, the benefits were immediate and huge.

“The next day, I just felt so good and it was just a wonderful experience for somebody who I really thought I was on my way out,” said Parks.

“So Comer’s story here is unique to him, but we see it pretty often. When we do these procedures about people the next morning and they go ‘you know, I feel like a new person I can breathe or I can move around in the room and not get short of breath and I’m not dizzy or lightheaded.’ And it’s been one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen in medicine,” said Dr. Ryan Longnecker, Freeman Cardiologist.

The TAVR procedure generally takes 45 minutes to two hours. With traditional valve replacement, the patient is in the hospital for a week or more, but TAVR patients average just a two-day stay.