JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen.

Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing person.

Delaware County Sheriff James Beck said Hayworth was last seen in the Jay area.

If you see Hayworth please call 911 or the Delaware County Sheriff’s office at (918)253-4531 option 1.