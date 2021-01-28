Amazon to add two new facilities to Springfield and Joplin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Amazon has announced it will add two new facilities to both Springfield and Joplin.

The Springfield location will be located at 2960 North Martin Ave and is expected to open in March. The Joplin location will be located at 3002 South Prigmore is expected to open in February.

These two new “AMXL” facilities will create hundreds of part-time jobs, all paying at least $15.00 per hour starting wage.

Amazon says it has already created 4,500+ jobs in Missouri and plans to continue to hire.

Senior Vice President of Economic Development with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce Ryan Mooney responded to the recent announcement saying, “It’s been an incredible opportunity for the Springfield Economic Development Partnership to assist Amazon as they realize their plans for growth in our region. Having a business-friendly climate, the right infrastructure and inviting industrial space certainly makes us more competitive with other regions to attract job-creating, growing companies like Amazon.”