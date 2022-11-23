KSNF/KODE — Making wonderful holiday memories is why most of us put so much effort into every detail of Thanksgiving dinner.

But for those living with Alzheimer’s and those caring for them, holidays can be stressful and sad. Experts say communication is the key.

You should have conversations with loved ones about holiday expectations.

It’s important to discuss things you should or should not do around those with serious memory issues.

“We all tend to get in you know, we want to reminisce the past holidays and we start to talk about, oh remember when we did this… Those may be triggers to someone suffering from dementia, so we want to be careful,” said Dr. Hetvi Desai, Psychiatrist.

Extra thought for caregivers should also be a big part of the conversation before a holiday gathering.

More tips for planning or modifying your holiday get-togethers can be found on the Alzheimer’s Association website, here.