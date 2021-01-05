Alpha Air Center to cease operations

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Alpha Air Center has made the decision to stop its operations.

For nearly 10 years Alpha Air Center worked to keep the lowest fuel prices in the country, provide flight school for future pilots, and line and concierge service. The owners of the facility are pilots themselves and wanted to bring in the fun of flying to the community. After running the business, they realized ‘you should do what makes you happy’ and owning a FBO wasn’t making them happy. They want to focus on their other 6 businesses and continue to pilot for fun.

Krista Asbell, Part Owner of Alpha Air Center FBO, said, “So this is defiantly not the end of utilizing our great airport that we have out in Joplin, there’s definitely other options while we chose to focus on our other businesses.”

The owners of the company will continue to stay in Joplin and if you are looking to take pilot classes, follow the links below.

http://www.premiersgf.com/https://skyadventures.online/