Alorica donates school supplies to Seneca Bright Futures

SENECA, Mo. — A Joplin company is making the cost of going back to school a lot cheaper for students in Seneca. Cheaper, as in free.

Team members from Alorica dropped off 70 backpacks today for Seneca Bright Futures. They’ll be distributed to younger kids in need, as well as high school students. And those backpacks are full of essential items.

“The first year Seneca will be issuing laptops to their students so some of those things included in the high school bags will be cleaning cloths, micro fiber wipes, lens cleaners, as well as just normal pencils, pens, paper, tissues, everything they would usually use in a school year,” said Jeb Cook, Alorica Joplin, Senior Team Manager.

Students in Seneca start school on Tuesday.