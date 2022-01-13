Almost 200 dogs are at the Joplin Human Society and they need help

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area animal facility needs your help in dealing with a growing number of dogs.

Close to 200 are currently housed inside the Joplin Humane Society. Shelter Services Director Tianna Fisher says there are a couple of ways residents can help the facility cope with that number:

First, through adoption.

Second, by giving them a temporary home until a permanent one is found.

She says they’ll even provide you with food to feed them.

“We are looking for fosters to help with some of our bigger dogs. We’ve got lots of them that need a place to stay for a little while to get out of the shelter and into a home environment. And we will provide those fosters with a crate to keep them in,” said Fisher.

Speaking of wire crates, Fisher says they could use more of the larger crates to be able to house the dogs both inside the shelter and when they’re sent home with foster families.

For more information on the animals available for adoption, as well as the facility’s needs, you can follow this link here.