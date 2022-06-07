JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a permanent trip back home for a Joplin nonprofit.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri is now operating once again out of its facility at 1601 South Wall Street.

A broken sprinkler earlier this year resulted in massive water damage. Officials had to move and worked out of the United Way’s office while repair work was taking place.

The remodel at the facility isn’t quite finished yet, but officials are happy to be home again.

“With knowing our plans for the future of our building and really wanting to make it a hub, not only for what we do here, but for what other nonprofits want to do, and for the community, so we can host bigger and better parenting classes or mentoring programs,” said Kaylea Furgerson, Director Of Community Relations, The Alliance of SWMO.

Staff members moved back last week and celebrated with a homecoming party.